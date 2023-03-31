Rider skids, falls and runs off as authorities give chase in Geylang

Traffic authorities were in hot pursuit of a man who took off on foot after he skidded and fell off his motorcycle in Geylang on Wednesday (March 29).

A video of the incident posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page shows officers chasing a rider after he fell from his bike at the traffic junction of Geylang Road and Aljunied Road. The incident is believed to have occurred at 11.46pm.

It is not clear why the rider was being pursued in the first place, or if the authorities were from Traffic Police or the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The video starts with the rider skidding at the junction and getting flung off his bike. He hits a traffic light and falls before taking off on foot.

An officer is seen getting off his bike and chasing the man.

A second officer then pulls up next to the motorcycles on the road, before the clip ends.