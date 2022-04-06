Risk of flash floods due to heavy rain at Yishun, Yio Chu Kang

Pedestrians crossing a road in the rain last month. Warm days and thundery showers are expected in first half of April.

There is a risk of flash floods occurring in several areas in Singapore after heavy rain filled drains and canals to near full capacity, PUB said on Wednesday (April 6).

In social media posts, the national water agency said water levels in drains and canals had reached 90 per cent in Yishun Avenue 2 and Yishun Avenue 5 at around 5.05pm.

Water levels had also risen past 90 per cent in Seletar Road and Neram Road in Yio Chu Kang as at 5.16pm, and the same occurred at Sungai Tongkang at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 at 5.25pm.

Bayshore Park in Jalan Pokok Serunai, near Siglap, also saw its water levels go over 90 per cent at 5.45pm.

The public were advised to avoid all these areas for the next hour.

PUB had earlier said that heavy rains were expected over northern, eastern and central areas of Singapore from 4.55pm to 6pm on Wednesday.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) had earlier forecast warm weather, with afternoon thundery showers on most days for the first half of April.

This comes as the monsoon rain band is set to lie close to the equatorial region and bring more showers to Singapore. Most of the thundery showers are expected to be short and occur in the afternoon and evening due to strong solar heating of land areas.

On some days, the thundery showers may be intense. The passage of Sumatra squalls - a line of thunderstorms - may lead to widespread thundery showers with gusty winds over Singapore in the mornings.