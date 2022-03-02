Risk of flash floods in Tanjong Pagar Road and Teck Whye Lane, among other places, due to heavy rain

The Meteorological Service Singapore earlier forecasted thundery showers on most days for the first half of March.

There is a risk of flash floods in several areas in Singapore after heavy rain fell on Wednesday (March 2), PUB warned.

In social media posts, the national water agency said water levels in drains and canals had reached 90 per cent in Tanjong Pagar Road and Craig Road at around 3.50pm, as well as Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 and Teck Whye Lane at around 4.10pm.

Water levels had risen past 90 per cent in Woodlands Road and the Kranji Expressway as at 4.12pm.

Puay Hee Avenue and Siak Kew Avenue, which are near Upper Serangoon Road, also saw water levels rise past 90 per cent.

The public were advised to avoid all these areas for the next hour.

PUB earlier said heavy rain was expected over many parts of Singapore from 4.15pm to 5.30pm on Wednesday.

According to the MSS' 24-hour forecast on Wednesday, thundery showers are expected over many areas in the afternoon. The temperature is expected to drop to as low as 24 deg C.

The weatherman's four-day forecast for Thursday to Sunday are thundery showers in the late afternoon and evening.

This is because the monsoon rain band is likely to remain over the region with the prevailing north-east monsoon season forecast to persist over Singapore for the first half of the month.