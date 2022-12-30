River Valley High School student charged with murder of schoolmate took O levels in remand

The teen has been remanded since the incident on July 19, 2021.

The student from River Valley High School (RVHS) who allegedly murdered his schoolmate last year took his O-level examinations while in remand.

The now 17-year-old has been remanded since the incident on July 19, 2021.

The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) said the teen sat the exams this year as a private candidate.

An SPS spokesman said: “He was given access to study materials for self-study and invigilators were deployed for him to take his exams in prison.”

According to the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board, the examinations concluded in November.

The results of the O-level examinations are tentatively expected to be released in January 2023, according to the Ministry of Education.

The teen was charged in July 2021 with the murder of a 13-year-old schoolmate at a toilet in RVHS.

The incident had made national headlines and Education Minister Chan Chun Sing delivered a speech on the case in Parliament.

In it, Mr Chan said that the Secondary 4 student had been seen holding an axe.

The court was previously told that the teen had been assessed at the Institute of Mental Health in 2019 after attempting suicide.

Lawyer Sunil Sudheesan, who is representing the teen, said he was grateful for the arrangements that allowed his client to take his O-level examinations in remand.

“All are grateful for Prisons and the Ministry of Home Affairs facilitating our client’s further studies while in remand,” he said.

“It is a common feature for Prisons to do all they can to help young accused persons.”

The case is expected to be heard again on Jan 25, 2023.