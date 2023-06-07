Off to save Singapore? Man in Superman costume spotted jogging in Bukit Batok
A bird? A plane? Or simply a man with a red cape jogging across the road?
A man turned a few heads in Bukit Batok recently when he donned a full Superman costume while out on a jog.
The Caucasian man, sporting grey hair, was spotted at a pedestrian crossing along Bukit Batok East Avenue 6.
He rounded off his attire with a belt bag around the waist and a pair of black running shoes.
A TikTok user posted a clip of the individual on Sunday (June 4), with the caption “Superman in Singapore”.
The 40-second video captured the man jogging in slow-motion across the road, his red cape flapping in the wind.
@engr.unclekiko Superman in Singapore#superman #superheroes #superheroesmarvel #viralvideo #viraltiktok #singapore #bukitbatok #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #foryoupage ♬ Superman - Main Theme - 101 Strings Orchestra
Netizens couldn’t help but notice the man’s age, as he appeared to be in the mid-50s at least.
One user quipped that “Superman has aged a lot”, and perhaps because of this, could only jog and not fly.
To be fair, it does take a sort of Superman to jog in this sweltering heat.
