Off to save Singapore? Man in Superman costume spotted jogging in Bukit Batok

A bird? A plane? Or simply a man with a red cape jogging across the road?

A man turned a few heads in Bukit Batok recently when he donned a full Superman costume while out on a jog.

The Caucasian man, sporting grey hair, was spotted at a pedestrian crossing along Bukit Batok East Avenue 6.

He rounded off his attire with a belt bag around the waist and a pair of black running shoes.

A TikTok user posted a clip of the individual on Sunday (June 4), with the caption “Superman in Singapore”.

The 40-second video captured the man jogging in slow-motion across the road, his red cape flapping in the wind.

Netizens couldn’t help but notice the man’s age, as he appeared to be in the mid-50s at least.

One user quipped that “Superman has aged a lot”, and perhaps because of this, could only jog and not fly.

To be fair, it does take a sort of Superman to jog in this sweltering heat.