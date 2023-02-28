SBS Transit bus driver trapped in seat in SLE accident; 9 people taken to hospital

The driver of an SBS Transit bus was trapped in his seat and had to be rescued by the SCDF after an accident along the Seletar Expressway on Tuesday morning.

Nine people were taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning after an SBS Transit bus and a trailer truck collided on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

The 53-year-old bus driver was trapped in his seat and had to be extricated using hydraulic rescue equipment by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

He and eight passengers aged between 18 and 57 were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The 60-year-old driver of the trailer truck is assisting the police with their investigations.

The Land Transport Authority issued an alert on Twitter about the accident at about 11am, advising motorists to avoid lane 3 of the SLE.

This was later updated some 15 minutes later, with motorists told to avoid lanes 2, 3 and 4. A photograph shared on Telegram shows safety cones put up redirecting traffic to lane 1.

Mrs Grace Wu, vice-president of customer experience and communications at SBS Transit, said the company was in touch with every one aboard the service 161 bus involved in the accident, save for one, whom it is still trying to contact.

“We wish them a speedy and complete recovery, while our bus captain is still at the hospital receiving treatment,” she said, adding that SBS Transit is assisting the police with investigations.