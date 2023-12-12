 SBS Transit extends train, bus services on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
SBS Transit extends train, bus services on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve

SBS Transit will be extending the last bus departure times and train operation hours for both Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.PHOTO: ST FILE
Yong Li Xuan
Dec 12, 2023 01:54 pm

Revellers need not cut short their celebrations on the eves of Christmas and New Year’s Day, with selected bus and train services to be extended by SBS Transit on Dec 24 and Dec 31 to allow commuters to return home.

Train services on the North East Line (NEL) and Downtown Line (DTL) will be extended by at least an hour and 45 minutes on Dec 24, and at least two hours and 15 minutes on Dec 31, SBS Transit said in a release on Dec 12.

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT service will also be extended on both days until after the last NEL trains arrive at town centre stations.

On Christmas Eve, the last trains on the DTL travelling in either direction between Bukit Panjang station and Expo station will depart at 1.36am. The last train on the NEL towards Punggol will depart from HarbourFront station at 1.47am, while the last train in the other direction will leave at 1.15am.

On New Year’s Eve, the last train on the DTL leaving Bukit Panjang station for Expo station will depart at 2.03am, while the last train in the other direction will leave at 2.04am. The last train on the NEL towards Punggol will depart from HarbourFront station at 2.16am, while the last train in the other direction will leave at 1.45am.

To complement the extension of train operational hours, last bus departure times will also be extended for the following services under SBS Transit: 60A, 63M, 114A, 181, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 240, 241, 243G, 261, 269, 291, 292, 293, 315, 325, 410W, 804, 812, 974A.

More information can be found on SBS Transit’s website at www.sbstransit.com.sg

