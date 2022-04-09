Scam that gets people to buy movie tickets for commission resurfaces

Victims would be asked to make payments to bank accounts belonging to unknown individuals to buy movie tickets.

A job scam involving victims buying movie tickets to earn a commission has resurfaced.

In a statement on Saturday (April 9), the police said that since April 1, they have received 17 such reports involving losses amounting to at least $209,000.

The ruse involves scammers pretending to be online marketing businesses. They would ask victims to access websites to create a user account and make payments to bank accounts belonging to unknown individuals to buy movie tickets.

Victims would be convinced that the work is legitimate as their user account would show the commission they have received after completing the tasks.

They would then be asked to pay more for deluxe or premium tickets. Victims would realise they have been scammed only when they cannot withdraw the money from their account.

The police advise members of the public to not accept dubious job offers promising lucrative returns for minimal effort, never download applications from unverified sources and never send money to anyone whom they do not know or have not met.

Anyone with information on scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or visit the I-Witness website to submit information. Those who require urgent police assistance should call 999.

More information on scams can be found on the Scam Alert website or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.