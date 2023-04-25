 Scam website offering unlimited pass for $2; LTA advises not to disclose personal info, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Scam website offering unlimited pass for $2; LTA advises not to disclose personal info

LTA said there is a new social media scam to get victims to disclose their personal details to win an “unlimited public transport pass”.PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY
Chin Hui Shan
Apr 25, 2023 08:43 pm

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has rubbished claims that it is giving out an “unlimited public transport pass” in exchange for commuters’ personal details.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the LTA warned the public against falling for this latest social media scam, which attempts to entice the public to disclose their personal details in order to win a transport pass for $2.

The scam Facebook page takes users to a bogus website where one will need to answer questions to “confirm” that one is a “real person”, in order to stand a chance to buy an unlimited travel card for $2. The number of cards is limited, the website added.

There were also alleged comments by users receiving the card within seven days.

Reminding users that this scam offer was not from the LTA, the agency added: “LTA will not ask for your personal particulars via web links. Members of the public are advised to not click on the link or divulge personal information to anyone.”

 
