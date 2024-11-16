 Scammers out to take people for a ride with ez-link card phishing ploy, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Scammers out to take people for a ride with ez-link card phishing ploy

LTA cautioned commuters to avoid dubious URL links in social media posts and not to disclose their bank details to anyone. PHOTO: LTA/FACEBOOK
Carmen Sin for The Straits Times
Nov 16, 2024 07:04 am

A year’s worth of free public transport rides with the purchase of a special $9 ez-link card? Sham advertisements have been popping up on social media for ez-link card deals that are actually phishing scams.

In a Facebook post on Nov 15, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) warned: “When users click on the ad links, they are directed to phishing websites that request bank details and OTPs (one-time passwords).”

Another scam post prompts users to answer a questionnaire to claim a free ez-link card in a bogus giveaway.

“All promotions for ez-link cards are conducted only on SimplyGo’s website and the social media pages of SimplyGo and Ez-Link. SimplyGo has not offered any deals on the sale of ez-link cards with free rides,” LTA said.

It also cautioned commuters to avoid dubious URL links in social media posts and to not disclose their bank details to anyone.

 

