Scammers target PM Lee in fake e-mail scam

The scammers had created the e-mail to look like it came from the Prime Minister's Office.

Scammers have been sending out fake e-mails purportedly from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as they continue to target personalities, including government leaders, in pushing various scams.

PM Lee posted a photo of the e-mail on Monday, which the scammers had created to look like it came from the Prime Minister's Office.

"The content of the e-mail varies - the example here thanks the recipient for their contributions to Singapore.

"The scammers are relentless," said Mr Lee, adding that people who receive such e-mails should ignore them, and not forward them to friends or family.

"We all need to stay vigilant and extra careful. If in doubt, do check first before you proceed," PM Lee said.

Police had warned the public in June to remain vigilant against fake online articles that purportedly show PM Lee endorsing cryptocurrency auto-trading programs.

These articles, which are usually paid advertisements, act as "clickbait", as they direct users to different websites once they click on links within these articles.

Scammers had similarly targeted Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and falsely linked them to products online.

Members of the public who require more information about scams can call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688 or visit the Scam Alert website.