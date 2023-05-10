 School bus driver arrested after hitting pedestrian in Chai Chee, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

School bus driver arrested after hitting pedestrian in Chai Chee

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at Block 36 Chai Chee Avenue at about 12.25pm.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER
Gabrielle Chan
May 10, 2023 05:58 pm

A 68-year-old man has been arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt after an accident involving a minibus and a pedestrian in Chai Chee on Tuesday.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported on Wednesday that the man was a school bus driver who was driving students home when he allegedly crashed into a carpark gantry, hitting a woman who was crossing the road.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Wednesday they were alerted to the accident near Block 36 Chai Chee Avenue at about 12.25pm on Tuesday.

The 68-year-old female pedestrian who was hit was unconscious when taken to hospital, said the police. The SCDF said that she was taken to Changi General Hospital.

Readers told Shin Min that the minibus was an Awwa social service vehicle. The Straits Times has reached out to Awwa for comment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

