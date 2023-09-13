Seafood restaurant claims diner paid for meals with fake PayNow screenshots, lost around $4,600

A seafood restaurant in Joo Chiat recently discovered that they lost around $4,600 to a diner who allegedly claimed to have made payment but didn’t actually transfer the money over.

The owner of Home of Seafood, Bob, told Shin Min Daily News on Monday (Sept 11) that the diner had done so on numerous occasions, each time racking up bills from $50 to $200.

The restaurant allows customers to pay via PayNow. They simply have to send a screenshot of the completed transaction via WhatsApp.

Bob, 43, said a newly hired accountant discovered the discrepancy in the company’s accounts about two weeks ago.

It involved a bill of $155.24, for which the female customer had sent a “payment screenshot”.

"Our new accountant joined us last month and I asked her to recheck our accounts. It was only then we discovered the discrepancies," said Bob.

They looked further into the transactions and found that this particular diner had used the same method to get free meals from the seafood restaurant over the past two years.

According to Bob, the woman had eaten for 'free' at their establishment some 35 times.

"After two years, we've lost about $4,600," lamented the restaurant owner.

Bob said the screenshots sent by the female customer appeared authentic, adding that the company’s previous accountant also did not verify the payments.

Although he feels that PayNow transactions are more cumbersome – as employees need to check the company's bank account for confirmation – Bob said he will not be removing it as a payment method for the time being.