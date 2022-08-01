Seafood wholesaler fined $20,000 for illegally operating cold store

The Singapore Food Agency said Siong Hong Seafood Enterprise had illegally stored about 7,200 kg of products without a cold store licence.

A seafood wholesaler here has been fined $20,000 for storing meat and seafood products in an unlicensed cold store, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

In a statement on Monday (Aug 1), the agency said Siong Hong Seafood Enterprise in Woodlands had illegally stored about 7,200 kg of products intended for sale to wet market stalls and food outlets on premises without a cold store licence.

The food products were seized by SFA on Aug 25 last year.

"Illegal storage of meat and seafood at unlicensed facilities poses a food safety risk," the food agency said.

Under the Sale of Food Act and the Wholesome Meat and Fish Act, cold stores for meat and seafood products can be operated only with a valid licence.

These licensed premises are routinely inspected by SFA.

If found to be possessing any meat or seafood products which have been kept in unlicensed cold stores for the purpose of selling or supplying, offenders can be fined up to $50,000 and imprisoned for up to two years.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, they can be fined up to $100,000 and jailed for up to three years.