Sec 1 posting results to be released on Dec 20

Secondary 1 posting results will be released at 9am on Dec 20, said the Ministry of Education (MOE).

The results will be accessible through SMS text messaging if a local number is provided by the applicant during the application process, via the S1-Internet System using the student’s birth certificate or foreign identification number and the Secondary 1 personal identification number, or at the student’s primary school.

Students do not need to report to their posted schools after receiving the results.

Instead, they should refer to the schools’ websites to know more about the reporting details and purchase of books and uniforms.

Parents of the incoming Secondary 1 cohort who are on Parents Gateway portal will also receive instructions from the posted schools from the afternoon of Dec 20.

If students are unable to report to their school on the first day of school in January 2024 due to valid reasons, they should inform the school directly to confirm that they are taking up the place. The school will be able to reserve the place for them.

A total of 38,088 Primary 6 pupils took the PSLE this year, and 98.4 per cent did well enough to progress to secondary school.