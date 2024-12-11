 Sec 1 posting results out Dec 18, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Sec 1 posting results out Dec 18

Sec 1 posting results out Dec 18
PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ST FILE
TNP
Dec 11, 2024 11:17 am

The Secondary 1 (S1) posting results will be released at 9am on Wednesday, Dec 18.

They can be accessed through any of the following channels:

  • SMS via a local mobile number (if provided by the applicant during the application process)
  • S1-IS (moe.gov.sg/s1-posting) using the student’s Birth Certificate number/FIN and the S1 PIN
  • At the student’s primary school.

Students do not need to report to their posted secondary schools upon receiving their posting results.

They should refer to their posted schools’ websites after receiving their posting results for more information, such as the reporting details, booklist, and purchase of books and uniforms.

Parents of the incoming Sec 1 cohort who are on Parents Gateway (PG) will also receive instructions from the posted schools from the afternoon the results are released.

If students can't report to their posted secondary school on the first day of school in January 2025 due to valid reasons, they should inform their posted secondary school directly after receiving their posting results to confirm that they are taking up the place.

All secondary school students have received personal learning devices since 2021.
Singapore

Are school-issued iPads, Chromebooks a distraction in class?

Related Stories

Sec 1 student allegedly bullied till eardrum ruptures

Teen avoided bullies in viral video, too scared to help victims

Higher mother tongue for more students from 2026

More information on the posting and S1-IS are available at MOE website

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Secondary SchoolPSLEMINISTRY OF EDUCATION (MOE)

TNP

tnp@sph.com.sg
Read articles by TNP