Sec 1 posting results out Dec 18

The Secondary 1 (S1) posting results will be released at 9am on Wednesday, Dec 18.

They can be accessed through any of the following channels:

SMS via a local mobile number (if provided by the applicant during the application process)

S1-IS (moe.gov.sg/s1-posting) using the student’s Birth Certificate number/FIN and the S1 PIN

At the student’s primary school.

Students do not need to report to their posted secondary schools upon receiving their posting results.

They should refer to their posted schools’ websites after receiving their posting results for more information, such as the reporting details, booklist, and purchase of books and uniforms.

Parents of the incoming Sec 1 cohort who are on Parents Gateway (PG) will also receive instructions from the posted schools from the afternoon the results are released.

If students can't report to their posted secondary school on the first day of school in January 2025 due to valid reasons, they should inform their posted secondary school directly after receiving their posting results to confirm that they are taking up the place.

More information on the posting and S1-IS are available at MOE website