Second-hand car goes up in flames just 10 days after purchase

He was walking towards the carpark when he saw plumes of black smoke billowing from the front of his newly bought second-hand car.

By the time the flames from the vehicle were put out, only a pile of scrap metal remained.

The incident, according to Shin Min Daily News, occurred on Friday (Aug 12) afternoon at the carpark next to the Old Airport Road Food Centre.

According to a clip obtained by Shin Min, smoke was seen emitting from under the car bonnet before half of the car swiftly caught fire.

Firefighters from SCDF soon arrived and put out the flames.

The car's owner, a 52-year-old business consultant, told Shin Min that he had bought the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) on Aug 3.

"Actually after I bought the car, I went overseas and only returned on the 10th," he added, which meant he had the car for a mere 10 days before the unfortunate incident.

He added that his wife had driven the car to run errands when he was away but did not encounter any problems with the vehicle.

According to him, the five-year-old vehicle was purchased from a used car dealer for $70,000.

When contacted, an agent at the dealership who did not wish to be identified confirmed that the car owner had contacted them regarding the incident.

The agent stated that "all vehicles undergo thorough checks to ensure there are no issues before they are sold". He declined further comment, indicating that the SCDF is currently investigating the incident.