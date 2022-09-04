Section of park connector near Clementi BTO site to remain closed: NParks

The section of the park connector stretches between Boon Lay Way and Clementi Road, and is nearer to the area of the slope failure.

The closure is for public safety due to ongoing and planned recovery and repair works, and potential flood risks, said NParks.

A section of a park connector near a Build-To-Order (BTO) construction site in Clementi has been reopened, but another section remains closed for public safety, following a landslide at the site.

In the early hours of Friday (Sept 2), a landslide at the Clementi NorthArc construction site in Clementi Avenue 6 damaged the park connector and displaced soil into the Ulu Pandan Canal.

Providing an update on Sunday, the National Parks Board (NParks) said in a Facebook post that after an assessment by NParks, national water agency PUB and the Housing Board, a section of the park connector will remain closed.

This section of the park connector stretches between Boon Lay Way and Clementi Road and is nearer to the area of the slope failure.

Said NParks: "This is for public safety due to ongoing and planned recovery and repair works, and potential flood risks."

The park connector beyond the section from Clementi Road to Commonwealth Avenue West, near Ghim Moh Road, will be opened.

NParks and PUB will closely monitor the rain forecast and water level in the canal and will temporarily close the park connector when necessary.

Separately, PUB said in a Facebook post on Sunday that members of the public are advised to avoid using the park connector if there is heavy rain.

"Should flooding occur, remain on high ground and avoid walking through floodwaters," said PUB.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann, who is MP for the area, said in a Facebook post that the park connector from Clementi Road to Commonwealth Avenue West, near Ghim Moh Road, will be opened.

"I hope this restores convenience to some of the residents whose use of the park connector has been affected since Friday," she added.

Ms Sim said that for the stretches still closed based on NParks, PUB and HDB's assessment, they seek the public's understanding as it is for safety.

A channel has been carved out in the massive amount of soil displaced into Ulu Pandan canal, in an effort to prevent flooding after the landslide at the site.

The BTO project was launched in February 2017 with an estimated completion date in the second half of this year.

The landslide has also affected part of the BTO construction site where a retaining wall - which holds back earth or water - was being built, and where a basketball court and pavilion would be located.

The authorities have ordered work on this part of the site to be stopped until further notice.

The BTO project has been hit with delays - first till the third quarter of this year and again for up to six more months till March next year.

In April, ST reported that buyers of Clementi NorthArc and two other BTO projects were frustrated at being informed late about the latest round of delays.