Security officer claims trial to charges over dispute with delivery rider

Alexandra Central Mall security officer Sandhu D.S. is accused of using criminal force against a food delivery rider and two others who intervened.

An Alexandra Central Mall security officer accused of using criminal force against a food delivery rider outside the building and two others who intervened has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Sandhu D.S., 74, allegedly got into a dispute with Mr Eric Tan Chee Keong, who had parked his e-bike outside a restaurant on the ground floor on Aug 21, 2022.

Sandhu is accused of grabbing Mr Tan’s left upper arm and pushing another delivery rider and an unknown man without grave and sudden provocation.

He faces a fourth charge for disturbing public peace by fighting with Mr Tan.

Sandhu claimed trial to the four charges.

Mr Tan was sentenced to one week’s jail for his role in the dispute on June 21, 2023. He pleaded guilty to a charge of disturbing public peace, while a charge of using criminal force was taken into consideration during his sentencing.

Returning to court on Oct 2 as a prosecution witness in the trial against Sandhu, he said he had parked his e-bike outside John’s Pizzeria & Bakery to collect an order. He said the security officer pushed him after he uttered a vulgarity.

On the second day of the trial on Oct 3, Sandhu – who is represented by Mr Vigneesh Nainar and Mr Raj Joshua Thomas, president of the Security Association Singapore and a Nominated MP – took the stand to recount his version of events.

He said he was on duty at the mall as a security supervisor when a security officer under his charge told him at about 6pm that e-bikes were parked illegally on a walkway outside.

The officer was in the process of issuing a notice for the bikes when she realised Mr Tan was nearby. She told him to move the bike but he did not do so.

Sandhu, who was informed of the situation, left the fire control station and headed to the pizzeria with a lock in his hand.

He said that after he told Mr Tan where the appropriate area was for him to park, the delivery rider replied with a vulgarity that was a defamatory remark about his mother.

Mr Vigneesh asked him if he had been subject to abusive language before.

Sandhu, who has been working in the security field off and on since 1976, replied: “All the while, security officers get this kind of treatment.”

He added that in these situations, he would usually call the police and make a report against the offending party, or let them go if they apologise.

In this instance, Sandhu said, he held on to the e-bike as he would not be able to identify the rider if he had got away.

According to Sandhu, Mr Tan started to pull his bike away and raised his right hand. Sandhu said he tried to distance himself using his hand but denied this was a push.

Sandhu also said Mr Tan hit him on his left temple and attempted to kick him.

The security officer said he shouted at his colleague to call the police and held on to Mr Tan to prevent him from getting away.

He said that another delivery rider tried to intervene and he used his hand to move him away so that he could take photos of Mr Tan and his bike. He also denied pushing a member of the public who had arrived at the scene and was standing close to him.

Both the defence and Deputy Public Prosecutor Santhra Aiyyasamy walked Sandhu through footage of the incident from his body-worn camera.

During cross-examination, DPP Santhra put to Sandhu that he had initiated the first physical contact with Mr Tan and this was not an act of defence.

The DPP also put to Sandhu that he had no reason to hold on to Mr Tan or his bike as his body-worn camera had captured footage, and accused Sandhu of pushing the other delivery rider and the bystander.

She asked him if, as a security officer, he was expected to push anyone while carrying out his duties. He replied no.

She also asked: “You agree with me your actions and your conduct were way beyond what was expected as a security officer?”

Sandhu disagreed.

The case was adjourned for the parties to submit their closing submissions. The verdict is set to be delivered on Jan 10, 2025.