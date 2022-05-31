 Security screening of commuters at Bugis MRT station on June 6 as part of exercise, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Security screening of commuters at Bugis MRT station on June 6 as part of exercise

Security screening of commuters at Bugis MRT station on June 6 as part of exercise
During the exercise, commuters should factor in additional travelling time for the security screenings.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Ning Chionh
May 31, 2022 05:08 pm

Commuters at Bugis MRT station may be asked to walk through a metal detector and have their belongings scanned by X-ray machines on June 6.

A public transport emergency preparedness exercise will be carried out between 10am and 4pm, as part of efforts to boost security in public places.

During the exercise, commuters should factor in additional travelling time for the security screenings, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and public transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT said on Tuesday (May 31).

Those with bulky items may require more time for the checks.

The exercise, titled Exercise Station Guard, is part of the national SGSecure movement to strengthen security in public places and build community resilience.

It also raises public awareness of the security threats Singapore faces, while familiarising commuters with what they should do during an emergency.

The resumption of public bus services means a return of cheap and convenient transit between the two countries for many.
Singapore

Bus services to Johor resume, attracting day trippers

Related Stories

Ride-hailing app Tada follows Gojek's move to charge temporary driver's fee

'Pseudo-motorcycle without COE': There may be new rules for PMAs, cargo bikes, recumbent bikes

Part of Eng Hoon Street in Tiong Bahru will be closed to traffic in latest pedestrianisation trial

Other public education efforts by LTA include the ongoing See Something, Say Something campaign, which encourages commuters to report suspicious activities they may come across in the public transport network.

The exercise has been conducted regularly since February 2018 to validate security measures, contingency plans and operational readiness at public transport nodes during heightened security situations.

Similar exercises have been conducted at MRT stations in Ang Mo Kio, Newton, Holland Village, Hougang, Jurong East and HarbourFront.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

TRANSPORT POLICYLTAPUBLIC TRANSPORT