Seller on Carousell uncontactable after getting paid

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams relating to Lululemon products.

The police said in a statement that they received several reports in February from victims who were allegedly scammed by an online seller.

He had advertised Lululemon products via Carousell but failed to deliver the items and became uncontactable after receiving payments via PayNow or bank transfer.

Officers identified the man and arrested him on Apr 3.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he is believed to be involved in other similar reports with losses amounting to more than $700.

He will be charged in court on Apr 5 with the offence of cheating which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The police advise members of the public to take the following precautions when making online purchases:

If the price is too good to be true, it probably is. Purchase only from authorised sellers or reputable sources, especially for high-value items.

Opt for buyer protection by using built-in payment options that release payment to the seller only upon delivery. Whenever possible, avoid making advance payments or direct bank transfers to the seller as this method does not offer any protection.

Scammers may entice buyers to contact them directly through messaging platforms such as WhatsApp or WeChat by offering a better or faster deal if bank transfer payments are made directly to them. They may also use a local bank account or provide a copy of an NRIC/driver's licence to make you believe that they are genuine sellers. Do not fall for it!

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Helpline at 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at police.gov.sg/iwitness