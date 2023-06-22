Sengkang Town Council marked down for S&CC arrears management in MND report

Sengkang Town Council was the only one marked down for its arrears management in service and conservancy charges.

All 17 town councils here, save one, received green ratings across the four assessment areas in the latest town council management report released by the Ministry of National Development (MND) on Thursday.

Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) was the only one marked down in the latest report, for its performance in managing service and conservancy charges (S&CC) arrears. This is down from three town councils in the previous financial year.

In a statement, MND said SKTC had been given the amber rating as slightly more than 40 per cent of the town’s monthly S&CC was overdue.

A green rating is given to town councils with less than 40 per cent of the town’s monthly S&CC overdue and less than four in 100 households in arrears for three months or more.

The operational report on Thursday covers the 2022 financial year from April 2022 to March 2023. Town councils are given green, amber or red ratings across four categories based on measurable, objective criteria submitted by the town councils and their auditors.

The other areas that town councils are assessed on are estate cleanliness, estate management and lift performance, for which all town councils received green ratings, as they did in the last report.

Chua Chu Kang Town Council and Jurong-Clementi Town Council, which both received amber ratings in the FY2021 report for S&CC arrears management, improved to be rated green in the latest report.

The Straits Times has contacted SKTC for comment.

This is the second year the town council management report has been split into two parts - one covering the four operational indicators and one covering only corporate governance.

When MND announced the new format in 2021, it said the splitting up of the report will not impact how town councils are assessed, but allows for more focused and timely reporting on the different aspects of their work.

On Wednesday, MND said the results of the town councils’ FY2022 Corporate Governance indicator will be released under the TCMR Governance Report in December 2023 after the ministry receives and reviews the town councils’ audited financial statements and their auditor’s reports.

The previous governance report, released in Dec 2022 for FY2021, saw two town councils flagged for non-compliance with town council rules.

The non-compliances were an under-transfer of monies by Jurong-Clementi Town Council to its sinking and lift replacement funds’ bank accounts, and an incorrect allocation of part of a lift replacement fund matching grant by Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council.

The non-compliances were first-time administrative oversights that had been rectified, MND said then. Both incidents were considered to be of “low-severity”, the ministry added.