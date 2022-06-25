Services resume but Immigration and Checkpoints Authority asks public to put off visits

A power outage of the processing systems led to downtime across various services at the ICA building on June 25, 2022.

Services at the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) building have resumed after a power outage on Saturday (June 25).

Operations resumed at 10.30am, ICA said in a media statement.

Earlier, ICA had said that a power outage affecting the processing system had led to downtime across various services at the building.

The outage started at 8am and it took 2½ hours for the issue to be resolved.

ICA urged the public to postpone any trip to the building on Saturday.

With the recent surge in passport renewals, ICA has been handling more than 5,000 requests daily, up to three times the figure before the pandemic.

Earlier, ICA had announced that travellers who need to go overseas urgently may be able to receive their new passports within days if their online appeals are successful.

Since June 13, only those with appointments or passport collection notifications are allowed to enter the building. They can check their application status online.