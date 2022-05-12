 Seven people hospitalised after Tampines accident involving taxi and two cars, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Seven people hospitalised after Tampines accident involving taxi and two cars

The accident at the junction of Tampines Avenue 2 and Tampines Avenue 9 happened at around 4pm on May 11, 2022.PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Wong Shiying
May 12, 2022 06:40 pm

Seven people, including a two-year-old boy, were taken to hospital after an accident involving two cars and a taxi on Wednesday (May 11) afternoon.

The accident at the junction of Tampines Avenue 2 and Tampines Avenue 9 happened at around 4pm.

The police said a 54-year-old taxi driver and four of his passengers, aged between two and 35, as well as three passengers from another car, aged between 51 and 79, were conscious when officers arrived at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said two people were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, while five were taken to Changi General Hospital.

"One person was assessed for minor injuries and subsequently refused to be sent to hospital," said SCDF.

Madam Tay Bee Neo together with (from left) Special Constable Muhammad Amru bin Abd Rahman, Sergeant Tan Wei Jie and Sergeant Choong K-Ron.
Singapore

Occupants thought aunt would not make it out alive

Pictures of the accident sent by readers to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News show a taxi on a grass patch near the junction, while a red car with a badly damaged bumper is in the middle of the road.

A silver car is seen nearby with some damage to its front.

A video of the aftermath of the accident posted on Facebook shows a woman in a white shirt crouching near the taxi while police officers inspect the red car.

