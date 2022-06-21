Several roads to close on June 25 for NDP 2022 rehearsal at Marina Bay

Traffic delays are expected in the Marina Bay area, as the rehearsal will be held at The Float @ Marina Bay.

Several roads and lanes will be closed on Saturday (June 25) for the combined rehearsal in the lead up to the National Day Parade 2022, said the police on Tuesday (June 21).

The rehearsal will be held at The Float @ Marina Bay.

During the closures, only authorised vehicles, police and emergency vehicles will be allowed access.

Auxiliary police officers and marshals from the Singapore Armed Forces will be deployed at the affected junctions to assist and direct motorists.

Traffic delays are expected in the Marina Bay area, and motorists are advised to plan their routes early.

Members of public travelling in the area are strongly encouraged to use public transport.

The following roads and lanes will be closed from 7.30am to 10.30pm:

- Extreme left lane of the carriageway of Republic Avenue in the direction of Republic Boulevard (between lamp post 23 and Republic Boulevard)

- Carriageway of Republic Boulevard in the direction of Raffles Avenue (between lamp post 5 and Republic Avenue, and between Republic Avenue and Raffles Avenue)

- Two right lanes of Raffles Boulevard (between lamp post 20F and Raffles Avenue)

- Carriageway of Raffles Avenue in the direction of Stamford Road (between Republic Boulevard and Bayfront Avenue)

- Two right lanes of the carriageway of Temasek Avenue in the direction of Bayfront Avenue (between lamp post 5 and Bayfront Avenue)

- Carriageway of Temasek Avenue in the direction of Temasek Boulevard (between Raffles Avenue and Raffles Boulevard)

- Bayfront Avenue (between lamp post 35F and Raffles Avenue)

- Slip road leading from Bayfront Avenue into Raffles Avenue

In addition, three left lanes of Raffles Avenue in the direction of Stamford Road (between Bayfront Avenue and lamp post 19F) will be closed from 7.30am to 10am, and 5.50pm to 8pm.

The two left lanes of Raffles Avenue in the direction of Stamford Road (between Bayfront Avenue and lamp post 19F) will also be closed from 10am to 5.50pm, and 8pm to 10.30pm.

The police said parking restrictions along the affected roads will be strictly enforced, and vehicles found parking illegally or causing obstruction will be towed.

Members of public may contact the organiser at 1800-637-2022 for further enquiries.