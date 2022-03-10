Sex worker jailed after making police report, falsely accusing man of suspected rape

A Chinese national who came to Singapore and became a sex worker made a police report, falsely accusing a man of suspected rape as she wanted the authorities to launch an investigation on him.

On Thursday (March 10), Guo Lili, 27, was sentenced to five months and four weeks' jail.

She had pleaded guilty to one count each of giving false information to a public servant and overstaying. She also admitted to an offence linked to her vice-related activities.

Guo arrived in Singapore on April 14, 2019. Her pimp, known only as "Wen Dong", then helped her with housing and advertised her sexual services online.

She started serving clients soon after and was arrested about three months later.

After that, Guo was placed on a special pass and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) told her that she had to leave Singapore by Dec 25, 2020.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yvonne Poon said: "The accused booked a flight for (Dec 24, 2020) and showed the ticket to the (ICA) officer as required. However, as she did not have the intention to leave Singapore, she cancelled her flight without reasonable cause. She overstayed and asked Wen Dong for help."

Wen Dong then got her to move into a flat in Balestier Road and it was leased out by the man, whom she later accused of suspected rape.

The court heard that the man managed a number of properties which he leased out to other vice workers. Guo had to pay him $160 in rent every day.

She was overstaying by the time she completed serving one of her clients at around 10pm on Feb 18 last year.

Around that time, the man had been harassing several sex workers at the properties he managed in a bid to get them to provide sexual services to him.

Wen Dong and Guo then hatched a plan to get him in trouble.

At around 11.30pm, the man and one of Guo's female friends went to Guo's flat for a meal and drink some alcohol.

The man took a shower after the friend left at around 2am the next day. Guo then undressed and lay down on a bed.

When she woke up about four hours later, she saw that the man was in the nude and was resting beside her.

The DPP said: "Despite knowing that they had not had sexual intercourse, the accused called the police and falsely reported that she suspected she had been raped."

An investigation officer later interviewed Guo. At around 9.30am that day, she finally came clean about what she had done after realising that she would have to undergo medical checks.

But she was unable to provide any information that could lead to Wen Dong's identity.

Guo was later charged in court but continued to provide sexual services when she was out on bail.

Acting on a tipoff, police raided a Geylang hotel on Nov 9 last year and found her in one of the rooms.

She had used a mobile phone and website advertisements to secure her clients, the court heard.