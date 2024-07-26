SFA, MOH investigating 165 cases of gastroenteritis at Civil Defence Academy

The affected people at the Civil Defence Academy in Jalan Bahar suffered mild gastroenteritis and had symptoms such as abdominal discomfort.

A total of 165 Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel fell sick between July 23 and 24 at the Civil Defence Academy (CDA) campus in Jalan Bahar.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, an SCDF spokesperson said on July 26 that the affected people suffered mild gastroenteritis and had symptoms such as abdominal discomfort and diarrhoea.

They sought medical treatment and were given up to three days of outpatient sick leave, the spokesperson added.

As a precautionary measure and to prevent potential spread of gastroenteritis, the cookhouse and dormitories were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

The CDA is SCDF’s professional and specialised training institution, according to the academy’s website.

The Jalan Bahar campus also houses the National Service Training Centre, which provides basic training to all newly enlisted Civil Defence full-time national servicemen.

The spokesperson said: “SCDF takes a serious view of the well-being of our personnel, and is working with the relevant authorities to investigate the incident.

“The cookhouse will remain closed pending the investigation and alternative meal arrangements have been made.”

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Ministry of Health confirmed in a joint statement on July 26 that investigations into the 165 gastroenteritis cases are ongoing.

It added that none of the 165 people were hospitalised.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food safety practices,” the statement said.