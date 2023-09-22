SFA recalls chicken patties as egg was not declared on product label

Egg was found in Bibik’s Choice Pepper Chicken Patties but was not declared on its packaging.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) ordered a recall of a brand of chicken patties after checks found it contained an undeclared egg allergen.

Egg was found in Bibik’s Choice Pepper Chicken Patties but was not declared on its packaging, SFA said in a release on Friday.

As egg is an allergen, SFA said it has directed the importer, Sin Li-Hin Frozen Food, to recall the affected batch of chicken patties. The recall is under way.

Allergen in food can cause an allergic reaction in people who are sensitive to it.

Under the Singapore Food Regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies, said SFA.

“All ingredients in pre-packed food should also be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present,” it added.

Generally, eggs do not pose a food safety issue to people, SFA added, except for those who are intolerant of or allergic to them.

Consumers who bought the chicken patties and are intolerant of or allergic to eggs should not eat the affected product. If they have eaten the chicken patties, they should seek medical advice if they are worried about their health, SFA said.

Consumers can contact their point of purchase for more information.