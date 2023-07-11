SFA recalls German brand of crispbread with high levels of toxin

Dr. Schar Knusperbrot crispbread is being recalled due to the presence of high levels of tropane alkaloids.

A brand of crispbread made in Germany, Dr. Schär Knusperbrot, is being recalled due to the presence of high levels of a toxin known as tropane alkaloids, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Tuesday.

Tropane alkaloids such as atropine and scopolamine are natural toxins produced by various plants. These natural toxins can enter the food supply chain when seeds of these plants are accidentally mixed into grains during harvesting.

The consumption of food containing tropane alkaloids may cause short-term effects including increased respiratory and heart rates, dilated pupils, mouth dryness, diarrhoea and confusion, SFA said.

The agency said the recall was first issued by the European Commission Food Alerts’ Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed.

As the product is imported into Singapore, SFA has directed its importer, Walluco, to recall the batch that is affected. No details were immediately available on where it is sold.

The recall is ongoing.

The expiry date of the product under recall is on March 4, 2024. Consumers who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, said the agency. They may also contact the place where they bought it for enquiries.