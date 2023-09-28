 SFA recalls noodle product over undeclared gluten allergen , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

SFA recalls noodle product over undeclared gluten allergen

SFA has directed the importer, Taste Original, to recall the product.PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY
Kolette Lim
Sep 28, 2023 07:00 pm

A noodle product from Malaysia, Taste Original Organic Mee Suar (300g), is being recalled after it was discovered to contain an undeclared gluten allergen.

The expiry date of the product under recall is Aug 29, 2024.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has directed the importer, Taste Original, to recall the product. The recall is ongoing, said SFA on Thursday.

Gluten, a protein found in wheat and other grains, can cause allergic reactions in some individuals.

Singapore requires all ingredients known to cause hypersensitivity to be clearly stated on food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies.

SFA advised consumers who have purchased the implicated product and who are intolerant of or allergic to gluten not to consume it. Such consumers who have eaten the product should seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health.

Consumers can contact the place they purchased the product to make enquiries.

