‘She left an incredible legacy’: Tributes pour in after founder of amateur cycling club dies of cancer

Ms Joyce Leong, the founder of Singapore’s largest amateur cycling club and a keen advocate for cycling here, died of cancer on Saturday.

The 67-year-old, who also went by the nickname “Snail Queen”, had frequently commented on issues regarding safe cycling.

She founded the JoyRiders Cycling Club in 2006, which has more than 3,000 members today, according to an obituary posted to the club’s Facebook group page on Saturday.

The cycling club grew under her leadership, with Ms Leong welcoming all sorts of riders into the club – “new and experienced, young and old, locals and expats as well as the fast and slow”.

She earned her nickname for motivating “slow, new cyclists” and staying with them to ensure they finished club rides, according to the obituary.

In 2009, Ms Leong was presented with an award by then President S R Nathan for her leadership in inspiring others and bringing sports to the community.

Members of the cycling community paid tribute to Ms Leong after news of her death spread on Saturday.

Mr Alvin Goh wrote on Facebook that joining the club had help rekindle his love for road cycling back in 2006. The 53-year-old, who works in the IT solutions industry, remembers fondly Ms Leong’s warm welcome at club rides and how she would mentor new cyclists.

Another cyclist, Mr Matt Hardy, said in a Facebook post that he joined the JoyRiders club 10 years ago, adding that Ms Leong made him feel welcome and “made my time in Singapore something I will never forget”.

Another cyclist and netizen, Ms Belinda Buzzi Foo, said Ms Leong was “an amazing woman, who left an incredible cycling legacy and touched so many lives”.

Ms Leong was a keen sportswoman throughout her life, taking part in other sports, including long-distance running and swimming.

She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2019, but continued to run the cycling club.

Between 2022 and 2023, she underwent five brain operations, three radiation treatment sessions, and spent a full month in hospital due to a brain infection, but “still found the time to host parties filled with cheer, cake, and durian”, according to the obituary.

She lost most of her speech and the ability to use her right arm in October 2022, and died with her family by her side on Saturday morning.

“We are eternally grateful for the time shared with her and the lessons imparted on to us,” said Ms Leong’s family in her obituary.

“We will continue to celebrate her life and impact for the days to come, and forever cherish all our memories with her.”