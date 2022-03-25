She stops traffic to pick up bird before it gets run over

Who will love a little pigeon, struggling for life and about to become roadkill?

I will, said this young woman, who walked out into busy traffic and picked it up.

It’s a scene that quickly goes from heartbreaking to heartwarming.

The bird, obviously wounded or disoriented, clearly unable to fly off, lies on the road, flapping its wings pitifully.

Several vehicles pass over it but it doesn’t get run over, an online video shows.

Then the woman appears, raises her hand to stop the traffic, and picks it up.

Two others join her by then and they all dash back to the side of the road.

The video was posted on TikTok and the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on Wednesday (March 23).

Those commenting were mostly full of praise for the woman’s kindness, though the issue of safety was also raised.

It was not stated where or when the incident had taken place.

It was also not clear if the bird survived, or if it was left to Mother Earth to write its eulogy.

Watch the video here.