SHN requirements removed for non-fully vaccinated travellers entering S'pore from Aug 29

Travellers who are not fully vaccinated will no longer be required to serve the seven-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) quarantine upon arrival in Singapore from 11.59pm on Sunday (Aug 28).

Entry approval application requirements for long-term pass holders and short-term visitors aged 13 and above who are not fully vaccinated will also be lifted at the same time.

The easing of these travel measures, announced by the multi-ministry task force tackling the Covid-19 pandemic in Singapore on Wednesday (Aug 24), are in light of the improving local and global Covid-19 situation.

The removal of the SHN requirement for non-fully vaccinated travellers means that they will also no longer be subject to a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test when they exit SHN.

However, travellers who are not fully vaccinated will continue to be required to test negative on a pre-departure test within two days before departing for Singapore.

This pre-departure test can be either a PCR test, professionally administered antigen rapid test (ART), or self-administered ARTs supervised remotely by licensed Singapore providers.

Non-fully vaccinated short-term visitors will also continue to be required to purchase Covid-19 travel insurance to cover the duration of their stay in Singapore.

Travellers are considered fully vaccinated if they have received a full regimen of approved vaccines.

Fully-vaccinated travellers have been able to enter Singapore without having to apply for entry approval, take Covid-19 tests or undergo SHN since travel restrictions here were eased in April. They must show proof of vaccination in English or translated to English which contains personal identification details that can be matched against their passports.

Long-term pass holders and short-term visitors aged 13 and above who are not fully vaccinated have been required to seek approval to enter Singapore. Such visitors have generally been not allowed to enter the country except for compelling reasons. This requirement for entry approval will be lifted rom 11.59pm on Sunday.

Long-term pass holders will continue to be required to meet all vaccinated-differentiated safe management measures requirements after their arrival in Singapore.

Meanwhile, recommendations for travellers who test positive while overseas remained unchanged. The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its release on Wednesday that these travellers are are advised to follow the recovery protocols of the host country.

For travel to Singapore, those who have tested positive for Covid-19 should defer their travel plans and not board commercial flights or ferries, as they may infect fellow passengers and crew while infectious.

They should only resume their travel when they test negative, and at least 72 hours from the time they first test positive.

All travellers entering Singapore via air or sea must submit their electronic health declaration before they enter Singapore, using the SG Arrival Card.

Travellers are strongly encouraged to do so before departing for Singapore to facilitate a smooth arrival process, and submissions can be made up to three days before arrival in Singapore.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, task force co-chair and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said: "The government will continue to monitor closely the situation and we must be prepared to adjust our (safe management measures) from time to time if necessary. Let us all remain vigilant, adaptable and united, and become a Covid-resilient nation."