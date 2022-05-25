Shocking video shows BMW driver shoving and threatening elderly security guard

A video circulating online shows a man getting out of his BMW and then shoving and making threatening gestures at an elderly man, whom many believe is a security guard

The video appears to be of CCTV footage showing the carpark exit of an unidentified building with the date stamp May 21. As it's CCTV, no audio was recorded.

The 16-second clip was posted by TikTok user badnewsishere, who accused the BMW driver of assaulting the security guard and wanted to find the whereabouts of the driver "to put an end to this".

The video was also shared on the social media pages of Singapore Incidents and Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road with the description "driver terrorizing a security guard".

While some commenters called the BMW driver a bully, others cautioned against rushing to judgement as it's not clear from the video what led to the altercation.

"Don't blindly support security guards cuz you don't know what was behind the scene!" said one netizen.

The video has since been removed from the TikTok account.