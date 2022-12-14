Shop assistant taken to hospital after car crashes into Geylang eatery

A video of the accident shows the right side of the car’s bonnet was damaged.

A shop assistant was injured after a car crashed into a restaurant at Pavilion Square in Geylang following a collision with the rear of a taxi in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident near 345 Geylang Road at about 1.05am.

A video of the accident, which was circulating on social media on Wednesday, shows the right side of the car’s bonnet was damaged. A group of at least 10 onlookers standing near the cordoned area can also be seen in the video.

The male victim, 32, was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital by SCDF officers.

The police said the 43-year-old male car driver was arrested for suspected drink driving and careless driving causing hurt.

Investigations are ongoing.