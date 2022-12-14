 Shop assistant taken to hospital after car crashes into Geylang eatery , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Shop assistant taken to hospital after car crashes into Geylang eatery

Shop assistant taken to hospital after car crashes into Geylang eatery
A video of the accident shows the right side of the car’s bonnet was damaged.SCREENGRAB: WHATSABOUTSG/YOUTUBE
Yong Li Xuan
Dec 14, 2022 03:39 pm

A shop assistant was injured after a car crashed into a restaurant at Pavilion Square in Geylang following a collision with the rear of a taxi in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident near 345 Geylang Road at about 1.05am.

A video of the accident, which was circulating on social media on Wednesday, shows the right side of the car’s bonnet was damaged. A group of at least 10 onlookers standing near the cordoned area can also be seen in the video.

The male victim, 32, was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital by SCDF officers.

The police said the 43-year-old male car driver was arrested for suspected drink driving and careless driving causing hurt.

Investigations are ongoing.

The police were alerted to the accident in Marine Parade Road towards Bedok South Avenue 1 on Saturday afternoon.
Singapore

7 hospitalised after Marine Parade bus accident

Related Stories

Parents and toddler killed in Perak car crash, two other children injured

Driver taken to hospital after car skids into traffic light pole

85-year-old man dies one day after he was hit by a reversing van

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICpoliceSCDF