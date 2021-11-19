SIA and Scoot see high demand for Singapore-KL VTL flights; tickets sold out for some flights

Travellers will be able to choose from six designated services in each direction when the scheme kicks off on Nov 29.

SINGAPORE - Travellers scrambled to book seats on quarantine-free flights between Singapore and Malaysia on the first day of such bookings, with Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its budget arm Scoot reporting high demand.

An SIA spokesman told The Straits Times that bookings for its vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flights between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur were opened at 10am on Friday (Nov 19) and by about 11.20am, several flights were sold out.

It did not disclose specific figures as it said the information is commercially sensitive.

Seats on the flights were also taken by customers with existing bookings made directly with SIA for travel from Nov 29 to March 26 next year.

Such rebookings may have resulted in VTL flights on certain dates being unavailable on its booking system, said the spokesman.

The airline said it will e-mail customers when they are rebooked on VTL flights.

A Scoot spokesman said that it has received an increase in queries from customers, and noted the pent-up demand from both leisure and business travellers across Singapore and Malaysia.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) had said on Thursday that travellers will be able to choose from six designated services in each direction when the Malaysia-Singapore VTL scheme kicks off on Nov 29.

AirAsia, Jetstar Asia, Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, Scoot and SIA will operate these services.

SIA said it will operate 10 weekly return VTL services between Singapore and KL from Nov 29. These flights are SQ108, SQ107, SQ122 and SQ121.

Scoot will operate four-times weekly designated flights between Singapore and KL. These flights are TR472 and T473.