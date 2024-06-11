SIA offers compensation to passengers injured on SQ321

Singapore Airlines has sent out offers of compensation to passengers who were injured on board turbulence-hit flight SQ321.

A British man died and multiple people were injured on May 20 when the Singapore Airlines flight encountered severe turbulence over Myanmar as it made its way from London to Singapore.

The pilot declared a medical emergency and diverted the plane to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand.

Those who suffered minor injuries were offered US$10,000 (S$13,534) in compensation, SIA said in a Facebook post on June 11.

Those who sustained more serious injuries from the incident, requiring long-term medical care and requesting financial assistance were offered an advance payment of US$25,000 to 'address their immediate needs'.

This will be part of the final compensation that these passengers will receive, said SIA.

"For those who sustained more serious injuries from the incident, we have invited them to discuss a compensation offer to meet each of their specific circumstances when they feel well and ready to do so," the national carrier added.

In addition to the compensation, SIA said it will provide a full refund of air fare to all passengers who were on flight SQ321 on May 202024, including those who did not suffer any injuries.

All passengers will also receive delay compensation in accordance with the relevant European Union or United Kingdom regulations.

Passengers had also been given S$1,000 each for immediate expenses upon departing from Bangkok, where SQ321 had made an emergency landing.

"All affected passengers should have received their offers of compensation via e-mail, along with information on how they may proceed with their claims," the airline said.

Netizens commended the airline's response to the matter and praised it for its fast response, transparent communication and support for its passengers.