 Simplified Covid-19 rules: Goodbye X on seats, hello to BBQs by the beach, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Simplified Covid-19 rules: Goodbye X on seats, hello to BBQs by the beach

Safe management measures will be streamlined to focus on five areas.ST PHOTOS: KELVIN CHNG, KUA CHEE SIONG, LIM YAOHUI, ONG WEE JIN
Anjali Raguraman, Consumer Correspondent
Feb 16, 2022 08:45 pm

With Singapore's Covid-19 rules being simplified, some restrictions will be lifted in the coming weeks.

Safe management measures will be streamlined to focus on five areas: group sizes, mask-wearing, workplace rules, safe distancing and capacity limits.

Here are some changes to daily life you can expect:

- No more crossed-out alternate seats in public places such as on park benches, or even urinals in toilets. Just make sure you keep your masks on.

- If you are wearing masks, you will not have to stand 1m apart when taking group photos.

- Magazines and newspapers can be placed in common areas.

Singapore has announced changes that will apply to travellers from 11.59 pm on Feb 22, 2022.
Travel

What are the latest land, sea and air border measures?

- Hairdryers can be placed in public showers as long as good hygiene is maintained.

- Barbecue pits will be opened, but gatherings should be kept to the allowed group size.

- Wedding guests will no longer be divided into zones as long as they keep to the allowed group size and do not mingle across tables.

- School assemblies will be allowed to go on for longer than 30 minutes.

- All sports can resume with up to 30 fully vaccinated persons in approved facilities, but before and after the game, and during breaks, the prevailing safe management rules apply.

