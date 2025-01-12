Singapore Buddhist Lodge to distribute $1.3m in hongbao

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, who was at the Singapore Buddhist Lodge to officially open its Donor Plaque Pavilion, distributing hongbao to beneficiaries on Jan 11.

To ensure that the less privileged get a better new year, the Singapore Buddhist Lodge (SBL) launched its annual hongbao distribution on Jan 11.

More than 3,000 beneficiaries turned up at its River Valley premises amid a heavy downpour to receive $300 each, some accompanied by family members.

Next week, SBL staff and volunteers will give another 8,200 elderly residents in 50 homes for the aged a $20 hongbao each, as well as traditional festive items such as longevity buns and oranges.

The total hongbao distribution of $1.3 million to nearly 12,000 beneficiaries in 2025 is an increase of $100,000, or about 8 per cent, from the $1.2 million distributed in 2024.

The lodge, one of the oldest charities in Singapore, has carried out this pre-Chinese New Year philanthropic work annually since 1949.

Over 77 years, it has supported more than 300,000 beneficiaries, regardless of race or religion, distributing a cumulative total of more than $20 million.

This act of caring for and supporting the disadvantaged “remains a resolute mission passed down through generations”, said SBL president Tan Lee Huak.

The initial amount of $2 allocated for each hongbao in 1949 has increased steadily over the years, reaching $250 to $300 for each ComCare and public assistance card holder and $10 to $20 for residents in homes for the aged in 2025.

This year’s increase is in the light of ongoing global uncertainties, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, conflicts in the Middle East and extreme weather, continuing to worsen inflation, said Mr Tan, who is also the chairman of the SBL’s welfare foundation.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing speaking to beneficiaries after distributing hongbao at the Singapore Buddhist Lodge. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

“We hope this initiative serves as a catalyst to inspire others to join us in helping the disadvantaged, ensuring they feel cared for and supported as they welcome the new year with hope and warmth,” he said, speaking in Mandarin at a ceremony to thank donors on Jan 11.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, who was at the lodge to officially open its Donor Plaque Pavilion and who also took part in distributing the hongbao, said that while the world is expecting more challenges on both the geopolitical and economic fronts, Singapore has the confidence to overcome them – not just by having only the Government work hard, but also by having everyone pulling their weight to work together as a community, regardless of background, race or religion.

“In Singapore, we never define our success just by how well we did for ourselves. We always define our success by how able we are to take care of the weakest, the least, the smallest among us. We always define our success by how we enable the next generation to do even better than us. That, again, is something unique about Singapore, that is something that we are proud of, that’s something we cherish and we want to continue,” he said.