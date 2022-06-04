 Singapore can expect more supplies of chilled and frozen chicken: MOS Desmond Tan, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore can expect more supplies of chilled and frozen chicken: MOS Desmond Tan

Singapore can expect more supplies of chilled and frozen chicken: MOS Desmond Tan
Mr Tan also said that Singapore will continue to face disruptions to its food supplies from time to time.ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Gena Soh
Jun 04, 2022 06:23 pm

Singapore can expect more supplies of chilled chicken from Australia and Thailand, as well as frozen chicken from sources such as Brazil and the United States in the coming weeks.

Giving this update on Saturday (June 4), Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan said the country's chicken supply remains stable, despite Malaysia's export ban which began on Wednesday.

Singapore imports about a third of its chicken from Malaysia.

"Rest assured, there is adequate supply of chicken for everyone if we continue to do our purchase normally," said Mr Tan in a Facebook post.

He added that he had visited a few supermarkets on Saturday morning, and observed that they were well stocked with chicken - whole and parts, raw and ready-to-eat, frozen and processed, as well as some chilled.

Mr Tan also said that Singapore will continue to face disruptions to its food supplies from time to time.

Johor's chicken and egg supply to stabilise within 14 days

He added: "We may not fully mitigate these disruptions, but I'm confident that we can get through these occasional disruptions by working together closely."

 

Singapore's chicken supply remains stable thanks to the quick response of our importers, distributors, and supermarkets, working with the Singapore Food Agency. I visited a few supermarkets this morning and was glad to see that they were well-stocked with chicken — whole and parts, raw and ready-to-eat, frozen and processed, as well as some chilled. We will be expecting more supplies of both chilled chicken from Australia and Thailand, and frozen chicken from sources such as Brazil and the U.S. in the coming weeks. So rest assured, there is adequate supply of chicken for everyone if we continue to do our purchase normally. #foodsupply #SGTogether

Posted by Desmond Tan 陈国明 on Saturday, June 4, 2022
