Singapore

Singapore Food Agency recalls Marusan banana soy milk due to possible spoilage
Marusan banana soy milk from Japan is being recalled due to possible product spoilage, said the Singapore Food Agency on Sunday. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CONSUMER AFFAIRS AGENCY, GOVERNMENT OF JAPAN
Chin Hui Shan
Nov 05, 2023 02:19 pm

Marusan banana soy milk from Japan is being recalled due to possible product spoilage, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Sunday.

The 1,000ml products have expiry dates ranging from Nov 4, 2023, to April 12, 2024.

The move comes after Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency recalled the products, which are also imported into Singapore.

According to the Japanese agency’s website, deterioration of the liquid content, such as separation and sourness, was confirmed in some products.

SFA has directed the importer Imei (Exim) to recall the products. The recall is ongoing.

Consumers who have purchased the listed products should not consume them. Those who have consumed the products and feel unwell should seek medical attention.

Consumers may also contact their point of purchase for enquiries, said the SFA.

