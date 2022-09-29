 Singapore to have 7 long weekends in 2023, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Singapore to have 7 long weekends in 2023

Singapore to have 7 long weekends in 2023
The revised date means that Vesak Day will now fall on a Friday.PHOTO: ST FILE
Sep 29, 2022 11:11 am

Vesak Day in 2023 will fall on June 2 instead of June 3, said the Ministry of Manpower on Thursday.

The date was revised after the Singapore Buddhist Federation verified it with Chinese almanacs following public feedback. The federation had earlier advised the ministry based on a standard Chinese-Western almanac.

Ina statement on its website, the federation said: "We are sorry for any inconvenience caused and will in future conduct additional checks and verifications to prevent similar occurrence."

The revised date means that Vesak Day will now fall on a Friday, resulting in seven long weekends in 2023 instead of six that were announced in April.

Buddhist devotees offer prayers at the Kelaniya Temple during the Vesak festival in Colombo, on May 15, 2022.
World

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka lifts curfew for Vesak Day

Related Stories

Buddhist temples and devotees gear up for a lively Vesak Day

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

vesak dayPUBLIC HOLIDAYSSingapore