Singapore motorcyclist dies after collision with car on Second Link

The Singaporean's motorbike collided with a car that was making a U-turn, and the bike subsequently caught fire.

A 31-year-old Singaporean motorcyclist died on June 8 morning after a collision with a car in Malaysia, according to the country’s news outlets.

The man had been travelling in the direction of Johor Bahru at the 16km mark of the Second Link at about midnight, reported China Press.

His Yamaha motorbike collided with a Proton Saga car that was making a U-turn, and the bike subsequently caught fire. The Singaporean died on the spot, according to Oriental Daily News.

A 33-year-old male driver and a 40-year-old male passenger in the car were unhurt.

In a Facebook post at 12.15am on June 8, Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said departure clearance at Tuas Checkpoint was on hold due to a traffic accident on the Second Link Bridge after the checkpoint.

ICA then updated on Facebook at about 1am the same day that the accident had been cleared and all lanes were operational.

A video posted on the Singapore Roads Accident.com Facebook page shows a person lying in the middle of the road, with traffic coming to a standstill on two out of three lanes of the bridge.

The video also shows a bike on fire on the rightmost lane, while a white car is seen nearby with one side badly damaged.

Seven firefighters were dispatched by Iskandar Puteri Fire and Rescue Station to the accident scene at 12.12am, according to China Press.

After the fire was put out, they handed the motorcyclist’s body to the police, the report added.