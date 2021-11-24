Singapore raises 2021 trade forecasts as non-oil exports grow 9% in Q3

Total merchandise trade is now expected to grow between 17 per cent to 17.5 per cent.

Singapore raised its trade forecasts for this year amid better-than-expected performance, robust global semiconductor demand and higher oil prices.

Total merchandise trade is now expected to grow between 17 per cent to 17.5 per cent, said Enterprise Singapore (ESG) on Wednesday (Nov 24), up from 12 per cent to 14 per cent previously.

It also raised its forecast for non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) to expand between 9.5 per cent and 10 per cent, from 7 per cent to 8 per cent earlier.

For 2022, however, trade growth is expected to ease from the high base this year, said ESG. It gave a "cautiously optimistic forecast" of zero to 2 per cent growth for both total merchandise trade and Nodx.

Singapore's key trade partners including China, the US and Eurozone are expected to see their growth ease from 2021's pace, though Asean and Japan are forecast to grow faster in 2022, having seen their recovery disrupted in 2021, ESG noted.

The World Trade Organisation has forecast global merchandise trade to grow by 10.8 per cent in 2021 and slow to 4.7 per cent in 2022.

"Supply-side issues such as semiconductor shortages and port backlogs may strain supply chains and weigh on trade, though these are unlikely to have a large impact on overall global trade flows," ESG noted.

Meanwhile, Nodx recorded an increase of 9 per cent, while re-exports grew by 16.4 per cent.

Total services trade also increased by 7.5 per cent to reach $130 billion in the third quarter.

Breaking down Singapore's third quarter trade performance, ESG observed that Nodx grew mainly due to non-electronics such as specialised machinery, petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Exports of non-electronic products rose by 7.1 per cent over the year in the third quarter, following the 8.5 per cent increase in the second quarter.

Specialised machinery grew by 52.8 per cent, while petrochemicals rose by 43.8 per cent and pharmaceuticals by 20.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, electronics exports grew for the sixth straight quarter. They expanded 15.3 per cent in the third quarter on a year-on-year basis, extending the 15.7 per cent rise in the previous quarter.

ICs, PCs and diodes and transistors contributed the most to the increase in electronic Nodx.

ESG noted that Nodx to the top markets as a whole grew in the third quarter, although exports to the United States and the European Union 27 declined.

The biggest contributors to the Nodx growth were China, Taiwan and South Korea.

ESG said: "Since the last update, both total merchandise trade and Nodx grew better-than-expected to-date.

"Electronics and related specialised machinery exports had supported Nodx growth and is expected to continue amid robust global semiconductor demand, while petrochemicals Nodx grew for the third quarter straight year-on-year after declining amid a global downcycle in 2019 and 2020."

But it added that the pace of growth is expected to moderate in 2022 from the high base in 2021. Similarly, the growth pace of oil trade in 2022 may ease from that in 2021.