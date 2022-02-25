Singapore Red Cross to give US$100k for Ukraine relief

The support will go towards the provision of relief supplies such as hygiene kits, family kits and household kits for those displaced by the conflict.

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) will be giving support to the communities affected by the conflict in Ukraine, it said on Friday (Feb 25).

It will contribute US$100,000 (S$135,400) in response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, working through the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The support will go towards the provision of relief supplies such as hygiene kits, family kits and household kits for those displaced by the conflict, the organisation said.

SRC will also launch a public fund-raising appeal to raise more funds to aid the expected massive humanitarian operations, with details on the appeal to be released in the coming days.

It said: "An estimated three million people in the country rely on humanitarian aid and 850,000 are displaced.

"Around 30 per cent of the people in need are elderly. The number of internally displaced persons in need of humanitarian aid is expected to increase massively as the conflict continues to intensify."

SRC added that it is in close contact with other organisations involved in aid efforts to ascertain the evolving needs on the ground and respond in an appropriate manner.

Mr Benjamin William, SRC chief executive and secretary-general, said: "We are deeply concerned about the outbreak of open conflict and its dire consequences.

"The humanitarian needs on the ground will continue to rise as the conflict intensifies. Working with our Red Cross Movement partners, we will continue to assist the affected communities, many of whom could potentially lose their homes and all their belongings."

The Red Cross has also called for the protection of non-combatants and critical infrastructure such as water and power systems in Ukraine, so that all humanitarian organisations will be able to have access to civilians needing help.

SRC added that it has activated its "restoring family links" service, which can help Singapore residents to locate their immediate family members who may have been affected and who they might have difficulty contacting.

Those who need assistance in contacting family members can reach the SRC at rfl@redcross.sg.

Details on the public appeal will be available later on redcross.sg.