 Singapore-registered luxury car crashes into sedan in Johor, 4 Malaysians injured, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Singapore-registered luxury car crashes into sedan in Johor, 4 Malaysians injured

Singapore-registered luxury car crashes into sedan in Johor, 4 Malaysians injured
Police said the Singaporean driver of the white Ferrari car lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the Toyota sedan. PHOTOS: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Eileen Ng Correspondent
Mar 20, 2023 05:08 am

A Singapore-registered Ferrari rear-ended a Toyota car along Malaysia’s North-South Expressway, causing the sedan to flip off the road and resulting in at least four injuries.

Malaysian police said the accident happened in Johor at 7.25am on Friday.

Muar district police chief Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the Singaporean male driver of the white Ferrari lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the Toyota car.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when a luxury car driven by a 22-year-old foreigner on his way to Kuala Lumpur rear-ended the back of the victim’s car.

“As a result, both vehicles skidded to the right side of the road,” he was quoted as saying by Malay daily Kosmo!.

Mr Raiz Mukhliz said all four passengers in the Toyata car, who are Malaysians in their 50s, were slightly injured.

A photo of the aftermath of the accident showed an overturned car at the junction of Taman Serasi and Cluny Road. PHOTO: SG ROAD CHAT/TELEGRAM
Singapore

2-year-old girl taken to hospital after accident in Tanglin

Related Stories

Driver in fatal Woodlands crash had history of epilepsy, was advised against driving

S’porean couple killed by speeding tanker on way to temple in India

Two people taken to hospital after accident in Sixth Avenue

It is not known if the Ferrari driver was injured.

The police are currently investigating the accident.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICmalaysiaJohor