Singapore reports 4 Covid-19 deaths, 454 infections; lowest daily cases since September

There were 454 new Covid-19 infections and four deaths recorded in Singapore on Friday (Dec 10).

This is the lowest number of daily cases since Sept 8.

The number is down from the 682 cases and five deaths recorded on Thursday, and it is the eighth day in a row that the number of new coronavirus cases has fallen below 1,000, according to statistics published by the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.

Overall, there were 436 cases in the community, four in migrant worker dormitories and and 14 imported cases reported on Friday.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was 50.7 per cent, up from 50 per cent on Thursday.

There are 637 cases in hospital, with 40 in critical condition, four under close monitoring and 120 requiring oxygen support.

The weekly infection growth rate was 0.56, down from 0.58 on Thursday.

This figure refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below one shows that the number of weekly new Covid-19 cases is falling.

It is the 28th consecutive day that the growth rate has been below one.

Four deaths were reported on Friday, taking Singapore's death toll to 783. MOH did not provide more details on the fatalities.

The total number of cases here now stands at 272,433.

The ministry said on Monday that it would stop issuing daily press statements on the Covid-19 situation as the current wave of Delta infections subsides.

However, it will continue to update infection statistics on its website daily.

It will also continue to update the public on significant developments, including on the Omicron variant, through regular media statements.

