Singapore reports 7,584 new Covid-19 cases, with 826 patients hospitalised

The total number of daily Covid-19 cases in Singapore fell to 7,584 cases on Friday (March 25) while the number of people hospitalised fell to 826.

This is down from 8,478 infections and 873 hospitalisations a day earlier.

There were 13 deaths reported on Friday.

The Covid-19 week-on-week infection ratio remained below one for the 24th straight day at 0.79, the Ministry of Health (MOH) website said in its nightly update.

The week-on-week infection ratio refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week compared with the week before. A ratio of more than one indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There were 28 patients in the intensive care unit and 101 needed oxygen supplementation.

Of the local cases, 6,315 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means they were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and of low risk.

Another 1,061 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 208 new imported cases, of which 37 were detected through PCR tests and 171 through ARTs.

The total number of deaths is now 1,239.

The total number of cases recorded in Singapore stands at 1,060,723.

Singapore crossed the one million mark for the total number of Covid-19 cases last Saturday.

About 95 per cent of the eligible population in Singapore have completed their full vaccination regimen, and 71 per cent of the total population have received a booster shot.