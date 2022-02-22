Singapore says parties in Ukrane crisis must avoid action that further raises tensions

A Ukrainian service member on the front line near the village of Travneve in the Donetsk region on Feb 21, 2022.

Singapore on Tuesday (Feb 22) said all parties involved in the Ukraine crisis must pursue dialogue to reach a peaceful settlement and avoid any action that would further raise tensions.

"Singapore is gravely concerned at the escalation of tensions at the Ukraine-Russia border and the Russian decision to recognise two breakaway Ukrainian regions," a spokesman from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

"The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be respected."

The MFA statement said: "All parties concerned should continue to pursue dialogue, including diplomatic means, towards a peaceful settlement of the dispute, in accordance with international law, and avoid action that will further raise tensions in the region."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent.