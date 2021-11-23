Singapore

Singapore sees lowest number of cases since Sept 27; five more deaths

Nov 23, 2021 06:00 am

There were 1,461 new Covid-19 infections reported in Singapore yesterday, down from 1,670 on Sunday.

This is the lowest number of daily cases recorded since Sept 27, when Singapore reported 1,647 daily Covid-19 cases.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate stood at 0.79, slightly down from 0.81 on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update on the virus situation.

The infection growth rate has been below one for 10 consecutive days. The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was at 53.5 per cent yesterday, inching up from 52.9 per cent on Sunday.

There were five people aged between 61 and 105 who died of complications linked to Covid-19, MOH said.

Visitors at Tan Tock Seng Hospital queueing to register to visit patients yesterday. A check on updated rules at 21 hospitals here found that 10, including Singapore General Hospital, are not granting visitation rights for those below the age of 12.
10 hospitals bar kids under 12 from visiting

All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions, it added, without giving further details. The latest deaths take the total number of fatalities in Singapore to 667.

The new infections yesterday comprised 1,415 cases in the community, 40 in migrant worker dormitories and six that were imported. Of the community cases, 247 are seniors aged 60 and above.

There are also 62 people who are critically ill and intubated in the ICU. The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 253, 649.

Among the clusters under close monitoring is Sunlove Senior Care Centre in Buangkok, where three new cases were detected to bring the centre's total infection number to 21.

Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home has eight new cases, bringing the total Covid-19 infection count there to 23. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

1461 New cases

667 Total deaths

1455  In community, dormitories

1421 In hospitals

6 Imported

253649 Total cases

